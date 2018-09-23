Gujarat: Ganesh idol damaged in Surat pandal, 5 arrested

Five persons were arrested on Saturday after a Ganesh idol was damaged in Begampura area in Surat on Friday. According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on Friday after an argument between two groups.

Police said that some people were returning to Salabatpura Momnawad area with a tazia and raising slogans while passing through Begampura. Some people seated inside a Ganesh pandal at Trambaknath Mahadev Temple street also began shouting slogans. This led to an argument between the two groups. Some youths entered the Ganesh pandal and allegedly broke the hand of the two-feet idol, police said.

Police were informed and paramilitary forces were deployed at the pandal.

Police called a meeting of several leaders of both the communities to sort out the issue. Organisers of some Ganesh pandals said they would not register a police complaint if the accused persons issued an apology.

On Saturday morning, one of the accused, Imran alias Salman, along with the permit holder of Salabatpura Momnawad area’s tazia, turned up at the pandal and apologised, police said. However, a large number of people gathered at the pandal and demanded that a police complaint be filed. The pandal organisers tried to pacify the crowd but a police complaint was lodged against 20 people. Police are looking for the remaining accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App