Gujarat: No headway in serial murders of pedestrians, CID takes over probe

Around five months after three serial murders of random pedestrians created a furore in Gandhinagar, the Director General of Police (DGP) has transferred the case to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the matter, failed to make much headway.

Till now, police have got only a hazy CCTV grab and sketch of the alleged killer.

According to sources, the CID team will comprise of Director General of Police (CID), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Superintendent of police (CID), two inspectors, along with others.

“We have just taken over the case and will begin the investigation on a new note. Our team will visit the murder spots to find new leads, if any,” says Director General of Police (CID) Ashish Bhatia.

Three murders had taken place between December 9, 2018, and January 26, 2019, at different isolated spots in Gandhinagar where the victims were shot from close range at the back of their heads.

According to the SIT, the weapon used and modus operandi in each murder were same, thereby pointing fingers towards a serial murderer on loose.

The victims were identified as Kesha Patel (74), Jogaji Bhardwad (65) and Juthaji Thakor (45) who were reportedly shot dead, while they were walking on an isolated stretch in Adalaj and Koba areas of Gandhinagar.

Police maintained in their primary investigation that the victims were not connected to each other in any manner and the only string, which tied them all was the way in which they were shot dead with a 7.65 mm pistol.

After a three-month-long investigation, the SIT was only able to generate a sketch and hazy CCTV garb of the alleged serial killer.

Police speculate that the killer might have relocated to neighbouring states since the murders have halted.

Asked if the police have received any new inputs in the case, Bhatia says, “We are yet to receive the investigation files of the SIT.”