Fraud case filed against PNB officials for ‘transaction’ of Rs 1.24 cr scrapped notes

After the Gujarat High Court’s intervention, Valsad police have registered a fraud and cheating case against 18 people, including officials of a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, for their alleged involvement in depositing scrapped notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupees to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore from November 12, 2016 to December 1, 2016 in a single account in Vapi and later getting it transferred to another bank account in Thane in Maharashtra through RTGS, from where the money was finally withdrawn.

Nilesh Korasi, in whose PNB account the accused had deposited money, had filed a petition in the High Court in March this year after the police in Una and Vapi GIDC where the PNB branch was situated refused to file a case on his complaint.

According to Korasi, a resident of Delwada village in Una taluka, he had come to know about the alleged fraudulent transactions in 2017, eight months after the money was transferred from his PNB account, which he had not been using, to Thane account. Since then, he had approached the officials of the PNB’s Vapi GIDC branch, alerting them about the “illegal” transactions. However, Korsasi said, neither the PNB officials nor the Vapi police took cognizance of his complaint.

He has alleged that prior to demonetisation — on October 28, 2016 — some of the accused had kidnapped him from Vapi and robbed his PNB bank account cheque book, ATM card, his mobile SIM and other bank documents.

“I learnt about the the illegal monetary transactions from my bank account around two and half years ago. Since then, I have been struggling to register a case of cheating against the people who are hand-in-gloves with the PNB branch officials. I was also threatened and warned against registering the case. I approached Vapi police and Una police but nobody listened,” Korasi, who had not been using his bank account after he shut down his transport business — Ganesh Cargo Tavel Agency — in Vapi GIDC in Valsad and returned to his native place in Una.

According to him, he had contacted Vapi GIDC police inspector H B Patel, then Deputy Superintendent of Police Kundaliya and Valsad District Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi. “It looked like Vapi GIDC police were trying to save the accused,” Korasi said.

Nilesh alleged that the bank manager of PNB’s Vapi GIDC branch told him not to inform to anybody about the transactions, and also received a death threat from one the accused, Samshuddin.

“After not being able to lodge the case, I filed two petitions in the Gujarat High Court in March this year — one against Valsad police which had not cooperated with me, and another a cheating complaint against bank officials and others. The High Court has ordered Surat CID to probe into the allegations made by me against police officials of Valsad and Vapi. In the cheating complaint, the HC has ordered the Vapi police to probe the matter.”

On May 8, acting on the High Court’s order, Una police registered a case of cheating and fraud against 18 people, including manager of PNB’s Vapi branch. On June 1, the case was transferred to Vapi GIDC police station, and Korasi’s statement was recorded. “If I don’t get justice, I will again knock doors of the High Court and also Supreme Court, if need arises. I want that the police to conduct free and fair investigation,” he said.

Vapi GIDC Inspector N K Kamliya said, “We have taken the statements of the complainant (Korasi) and now we will probe into the role of accused. We will also question the accused PNB officials who were on duty during that period.

Our priority will be to collect the evidence first and then we will arrest the accused.” Officials of PNB’s Vapi GIDC branch could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.