Gujarat: Four of family arrested for ‘assaulting woman’ in Dahod

Four of a family were arrested in Dahod on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in public at Sagdapada village of Fatepur taluka.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening, following which a team of the district police and the women protection department reached the spot and helped the victim, Mali Valvai, file a complaint.

In an FIR filed at Suksar police station, Mali said that she was alone at home Monday evening as her husband had gone to visit her maternal home in Hirola village. The couple has six sons who live elsewhere. Mali said she was in the courtyard to have dinner when the accused barged into the compound and beat her up for allegedly “interacting with a group of women across the street, despite knowing that the families were not on talking terms”.

Mali has identified the accused as Dita Sakuda Valvai — younger brother of her husband, and three nephews — Pankaj Chhagan Valvai, Paru Maka Valvai and Raman Jeta Valvai.

“Dita Sakuda and others were armed with thick bamboo sticks. They assaulted me and dragged me to the other side of the road and left me in the compound of the (rival) family, threatening to kill me if I talked to them again,” she said in the complaint.

A video of the incident that was shared on social media shows Dita Sakuda thrashing Mali with a bamboo stick, while the three men are seen kicking her and dragging her across the road.

All four accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for voluntarily causing hurt (323), assault (324), intentional insult to provoke and breach public peace (504), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and committing crime in presence of abettor (114), as well as Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.

Superintendent of police, Dahod, Hitesh Joysar, said, “The incident took place on Monday evening over an old dispute with another family. The police, administration and members of women’s protection department immediately reached the village and tried to counsel the people. We took the accused into custody and will initiate a preventive programme to avoid such incidents in the future.”