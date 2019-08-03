Gujarat: Four more crocodiles rescued as water recedes in Vadodara

The Vadodara forest department rescued four more crocodiles from residential areas on Friday after water started receding in areas around the city. Since Thursday, seven crocodiles have been rescued. The department also claimed that the number of calls pertaining to spotting of the reptile in residential areas have also increased.

Advertising

“We have received around 10 calls so far since Friday morning. But our limitation is that we cannot rescue the crocodiles from areas where the water level is five feet and above. Crocodiles have ventured into societies located in and around the radius of 3 km of the Vishwamitri river. However, most likely they will swim back into the river once the water recedes. Rescuing a crocodile is easier when the water recedes,” said one of the rescuers, Vishal Thakur.

Out of the three crocodiles rescued one is an eight-feet reptile found from a roof of a hutment close to the MS University boys hostel on Friday morning. Another four-feet crocodile has been rescued from a residential society in Fatehgunj and one was rescued from a residential society in Sayajigunj. The fourth one was rescued from Harinagar society in Aloka.

Read | 7,000 people rescued from waterlogged areas in Vadodara, Ahmedabad

The forest officials claimed that the reptiles become more active in the evening in search of prey and that is when they receive maximum calls from the residents. “The number of panic calls have increased since Thursday. Since Friday morning, the water level also started receding and the calls increased even further. We have circulated helpline numbers of rescuers. The rescue activities will increase as when the water starts receding more,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Vinod Damor.