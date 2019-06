Four BJP MLAs tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi Thursday in the wake of their election to Lok Sabha in the recently concluded elections. Following this, bypolls for the seats are due.

These include former Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Water Resources, Parbat Patel from the Banaskantha constituency, Bharatsinh Dabhi from Patan, Hasmukh Patel from Ahmedabad (East), and Ratansinh Rathod from Panchmahals. ENS