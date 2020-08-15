Gujarat: Four arrested with meth, opium in Patan

The case is being further investigated," said a police officer at Ahmedabad DCB. (Representational)

Four persons were arrested and methamphetamine drugs and opium worth Rs 25 lakh were allegedly seized from their possession in Siddhpur of Patan in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday night.

According to police officials, the narcotics was being brought from Rajasthan to Ahmedabad on Thursday night when the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) received a tip and a raid was conducted. The accused have been identified as Suresh Thakkar, Jagdish Chandra Mali, Bemaram alias Beemji Brahmin, all residents of Jalore in Rajasthan and Imran Shaikh, a resident of Siddhpur in Patan. The police have seized meth weighing 245 grams worth Rs 24.53 lakh and 488 grams of opium worth Rs 48,800 in the operation.

“We had received information that three persons from Rajasthan have entered Gujarat from Tharad border in a Honda WRV car to supply narcotics substance to a Siddhpur resident. An operation was conducted at Famous Hotel near Siddhpur intersection road where the accused persons were supposed to sell the drugs to their handler. All the four persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case is being further investigated,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad DCB.

