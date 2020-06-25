Gujarat: Foundation laid for semen sexing facility

Cabinet minister for animal husbandry Kunvarji Bavaliya. (File) Cabinet minister for animal husbandry Kunvarji Bavaliya. (File)

Cabinet minister for animal husbandry Kunvarji Bavaliya and his deputy in the ministry Bachubhai Khabad, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a semen sexing facility centre at State Frozen Semen Production and Training Institute in Patan of North Gujarat.

Being set up under the Central government’s Rashtriya Gokul Mission Project, the facility centre will produce doses of sexed semen to produce maximum female progenies of cows and buffaloes. The total cost of the project is around Rs 47.50 crore.

Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Cooperation, Manish Bhardwaj, Director of Animal Husbandry, Falguni Thakar; district collector Anand Patel; and district development officer D K Parekh were also present on the ocassion.

Semen sexing is a technology in which the semen is sorted out to produce desired progenies of cattle. A senior officer said the facility centre is likely to start functioning within six months.

