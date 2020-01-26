Gujarat: Former MLAs postpone protest programme

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Gujarat Ex-MLAs Council, a body set up for the welfare of former Gujarat MLAs, Saturday postponed its proposed protest programme which was scheduled in the state capital on January 27. The council had earlier declared to sit on a day-long protest on January 27 while seeking pension for them along with redressal of some of their other demands.

Chairman of the council, Babubhai Meghji Shah said, “We had planned to sit on a day-long protest at Satyagrah Chhavani on January 27. However today, I got a call from (minister) Bhupendra-sinh Chudasama who told me that the chief minister is busy due to the Republic Day events. He (Chudasama) also said that the CM has shown willingness to meet on January 30 over our issues.”

“So, following this, we have postponed our protest programme. We have not cancelled it,” he added.

