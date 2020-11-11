Gujarat: Former minister Rohit Patel who recovered from Covid dies of ‘heart failure’

Patel passed away at the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad, his hometown.

Former state minister and BJP MLA from Anand Rohit Jashu Patel passed away on Wednesday, primarily due to heart failure in Anand. He was 74.

Patel passed away at the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad, his hometown.

Patel, who was the chairman of Milcent Group of Industries, that manufactures wheat grinding machines, had recently recovered from Covid-19, his family said.

He had won the 2014 Assembly bypolls from Anand constituency. He had proactively organised delivery of food packets to needy people in Anand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

CEO of Milcent group, HS Barad, told The Indian Express that Patel had contracted Covid-19 in October and was hospitalised. “He passed away due to a cardiac failure on Tuesday. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 9 and was eventually hospitalised. Although he recovered and was to be discharged last week, he developed a bacterial infection and the family thought it would be advisable to have him stay under observation at hospital,” Barad said.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter, Barad added.

