Gujarat: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s bail petition gets rejected

A single judge bench of Gujarat High Court (HC) comprising Justice S G Gokanki, on Thursday, rejected regular bail petition of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with a case of drug planting allegedly to frame a Rajasthan lawyer. The court passed an oral order rejecting the petition and a detailed order is awaited, said a lawyer associated with the litigation.

Advertising

Bhatt was arrested by Gujarat CID (Crime) in September last year under the charge of framing the lawyer in a case of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act by planting 1.25 kg opium in a hotel room of Palanpur in 1996. CID (Crime) was given investigation of the case by an order of HC in April last year.

A lawyer associated with the litigation said that Bhatt had moved the petition on the ground, among others, that he has already got an anticipatory bail related to the alleged offence registered by Rajasthan police at the relevant time and therefore, the second FIR registered in Gujarat related to the same incident was not maintainable.

The case dates back to 1996 when lawyer Rajpurohit of Pali in Rajasthan was arrested by Banaskantha police for opium smuggling after it raided a hotel in Palanpur and allegedly recovered 1.15 kg opium from a room booked in the name of Rajpurohit. Bhatt was then Superintendent of Police of Banaskantha district. Later, Banaskantha police had submitted a report to the concerned court seeking discharge of Rajpurohit from the case.

Rajpurohit has been alleging that he was framed by Bhatt at the behest of a former judge of Gujarat HC, R R Jain. According to Rajpurohit, he was arrested owing to a property dispute.

Advertising

Bhatt, a 1988-batch IPS officer was removed from service in 2015. He had several run-ins with BJP-ruled Gujarat government.