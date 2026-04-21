Over 400 fall sick at wedding due to suspected food poisoning in Gujarat’s Dahod

A wedding celebration in Dahod district of Gujarat took a distressing turn after hundreds of guests reportedly fell ill following the feast. The incident occurred in Abhlod village, where around 300-400 people had gathered to attend a wedding. The sickness is suspected to have been due to food poisoning, but a probe is underway to find the exact cause.

The event soon spiralled into a medical emergency, as guests started experiencing severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea within hours of the meal.

By 11 pm, families were scrambling for help.

Zydus Hospital resident medical officer (RMO) Rajiv Damor said the medical team acted swiftly after receiving the information. “Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 300-400 people. After the function, the attendees started having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea by 11 pm… They were then brought to Zydus Hospital. Currently, about 50-60 patients are admitted, all in stable condition and receiving treatment,” Damor said.