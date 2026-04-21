Over 400 fall sick at wedding due to suspected food poisoning in Gujarat’s Dahod

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A wedding celebration in Dahod district of Gujarat took a distressing turn after hundreds of guests reportedly fell ill following the feast. The incident occurred in Abhlod village, where around 300-400 people had gathered to attend a wedding. The sickness is suspected to have been due to food poisoning, but a probe is underway to find the exact cause.
The event soon spiralled into a medical emergency, as guests started experiencing severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea within hours of the meal.
By 11 pm, families were scrambling for help.
Zydus Hospital resident medical officer (RMO) Rajiv Damor said the medical team acted swiftly after receiving the information. “Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 300-400 people. After the function, the attendees started having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea by 11 pm… They were then brought to Zydus Hospital. Currently, about 50-60 patients are admitted, all in stable condition and receiving treatment,” Damor said.
# WATCH | Dahod, Gujarat | Zydus Hospital RMO Dr Rajiv Damor says, “Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 300-400 people. After the function, the attendees started having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea by 11 pm… They were then… pic.twitter.com/BMoBb4VpeW
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026
A detailed investigation is now underway to determine whether contamination or negligence led to the mass illness.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern, calling for a fair probe. “The illness of over 400 people after consuming wedding food is deeply worrying. I pray for their swift recovery,” he said.
दाहोद में 400 से ज़्यादा लोगों का शादी का खाना खाकर बीमार पड़ना चिंता का विषय है। इस घटना की निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहिए। मैं सभी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
फ़ूड सेफ़्टी में लापरवाही कभी भी हेल्थ इमरजेंसी का रूप ले सकती है। देश भर में मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री पकड़ी जा… https://t.co/fpRTSue7vu
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2026
“Negligence in food safety can turn into a health emergency at any time. Adulterated food items are being caught across the country.. We need more proactive measures and innovative approaches. Special attention is also needed for large events,” Kejriwal said.
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