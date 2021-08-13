Gujarat: Five workers trapped inside chimney at Porbandar factory

As many as five workers were trapped inside a chimney at a factory site in Porbandar on Thursday afternoon as the scaffoldings on which they were standing collapsed, police said.

The causality figure remains unknown as of now as rescue work is going on by the teams of police, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the accident site, said the police.

The accident occurred at a factory site of Hathi Cements of the Saurashtra Cement Limited at Ranavav area of Porbandar.

According to police, the accident occurred when six workers were doing painting and renovation work of inside and outside of a chimney by standing on scaffoldings which then collapsed leading to them falling.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravi Mohan Saini, Superintendent of Police, Porbandar said, ”We are facing difficulties in rescue work because the entry into chimney from top or bottom is jammed and we are therefore breaking the chimney from middle and creating window like spaces from where workers can be rescued. Till now we have managed to make contact with three workers out of six and out of these three, one worker has been successfully rescued and sent to the hospital. He has received minor injuries. The status of remaining three workers is unknown and our rescue efforts are on.”

Porbandar district collector Ashok Sharma confirmed six labourers were trapped inside the chimney. “The accident took place while the six labourers were removing scaffolding and fell inside the chimney. A rescue operation is on. The Indian Coast Guard has joined the rescue operation and a helicopter has been kept on standby. A team of NDRF is also arriving to join the rescue operation,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also took to social media , “I have informed the Porbandar collector regarding the accident at factory for the rescue work and medical assistance to the victims. Two teams of NDRF have been sent to the spot for rescue work(sic).”