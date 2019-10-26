Gujarat: Five unemployed Surat diamond polishers held for printing fake notes

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police on Friday arrested five unemployed diamond polishers from Surat for printing and circulating fake notes. The accused were identified as Sanjay Parmar (22), who printed the notes on the terrace of his own house and supplied the notes to others including Ashish Surani (25), Kuldeep Raval (22), Abhishek Mangukia (23) and Vishal Surani (25), all residents of Surat.

The accused said they have been unemployed for over three months due to the ongoing recession in the diamond industry. Sanjay and Ashish learnt to print fake notes from You-Tube videos and later circulated them in markets and distributed them amongst their friends, the police said.

“All the accused arrested from Surat worked in the diamond industry. As they were out of jobs, they hatched a plan to make easy money. None of them have completed their education; only Sanjay is class 10 pass, others have studied till class eight or below. They were unable to find any other suitable jobs, so they started printing fake currency notes and circulating them,” said investigating officer HM Chauhan.

The police recovered two printers from Sanjay’s house and recovered 91 units of fake Rs 100 notes, and 14 units of fake Rs 500 notes. So far, the accused had already distributed Rs 1,60,000 of fake currency notes among their friends, of which more than Rs 20,000 was circulated in the market, the police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SOG had arrested two persons from the Harni area of Vadodara for circulating fake notes in the market. The two accused were identified as Abhishek Surve (32) and Sumit Nambiar (32) and 152 fake notes of Rs 500 currency notes were seized from Surve and 23 fake Rs 500 currency notes from Nambiar. The duo were arrested while trying to use these fake notes to make purchases in the market area.

The police registered an offence against the two and during the investigation, it was revealed that Surve had received the notes from one Mangukia. A team was sent to Surat to nab him. Following his arrest, the entire modus operandi of the racket, with its roots in Surat unfolded.