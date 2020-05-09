Gujarat: Five of a family killed in clash at Kutch village

Parikshita Rathod, Superintendent of Police of Kutch (east) said that the incident took place when the victims and three others were returning to their homes in Hamirpar Moti from their agricultural farm in the same village. (Representational) Parikshita Rathod, Superintendent of Police of Kutch (east) said that the incident took place when the victims and three others were returning to their homes in Hamirpar Moti from their agricultural farm in the same village. (Representational)

Five persons from a family were killed in a clash between two groups in Hamirpar Moti village of Rapar taluka of Kutch district on Saturday.

Police said a group of around 20 persons riding a tractor allegedly ambushed the victims who were driving in a car in Hamirpar Moti village on Saturday afternoon. Senior police officials cited two different reasons for the murder.

Parikshita Rathod, Superintendent of Police of Kutch (east) said that the incident took place when the victims and three others were returning to their homes in Hamirpar Moti from their agricultural farm in the same village. “The assailants rammed their tractor into the car of the victims. Some other assailants came in a second tractor and they all attacked the victims with sharp-edged weapon and country-made firearms,” Rathod told media persons in Kutch.

The victims were identified as Akha Umat (38), his brother Amra (30) and son Lala (18) and relatives Petha Rathod (37) and Vela Umat (37). Police said that while four victims died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The SP said that the main accused was Dhama Koli, a bootlegger selling country liquor. “He suspected that the Akha and his son were tipping police off about his activities and therefore he and others attacked the victim at around 1:30 pm on Saturday,” Rathod further said.

However Subhash Trivedi, Inspector General of border range which covers Kutch district, said that land disputed was the reason behind the clash.

“The violence was a result of a land dispute between two families. The victims and the assailants belong to the same village,” the inspector general told The Indian Express over phone.

Police was deployed in the Hamirpar Moti and adjoining villages. “But the situation in the village is under control and there hasn’t been any escalation,” Trivedi further said.

The assailants managed to flee after the incident.

