Gujarat: Five-day Assembly session from Sept 21

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared a five-day monsoon session of the state Assembly from September 21, said an official release. The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision, the release added.

Being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the session, without a Question Hour, will be held with a number of precautionary measures.

Quoting Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja, the release said, “The Chief Minister had requested the Assembly Speaker to exclude Question Hour from the session since a number of senior officers have been deployed for coordination in various districts during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and many other officers were also involved in corona related activities. It (the request) has been accepted by the Speaker and it has been decided to cancel the Question Hour.”

“However, it has also been decided to include a short term question if there is a matter of urgency or importance,” the release added, quoting Jadeja.

As per the release, the first day’s meeting of the House will be postponed after passing a resolution condoling the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The second sitting of the House will be held the same day. During the session, a special resolution will also be passed to honour the corona warriors who have done best service during the pandemic.

A number of important Bills will be tabled on Gunda Act, Land Grabbing Act, amendments to Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act and various ordinances promulgated related to the revenue services. To ensure that Covid-19 does not spread further, the Speaker has decided to making Covid test mandatory for anyone to enter the Assembly building.

The Chief Minister, ministers in the government, MLAs, officials, security personnel, staff of the Assembly and media persons will have to undergo the test. Abiding by social distancing norms, MLAs will be accommodated in the viewers’ gallery as well.

