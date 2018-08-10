Gujarat fisherman released from Pakistan jail in June dies of cancer

Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
A Gujarat fisherman released from a Pakistan jail on June 29 this year on account of his poor health has died in the state's Gir Somnath district, a senior fisheries official said on Friday.

A Gujarat fisherman released from a Pakistan jail on June 29 this year on account of his poor health has died in the state’s Gir Somnath district, a senior fisheries official said on Friday. Dana Arjan Chauhan, who was suffering from cancer, died in his native Paldi village in Una tehsil on Thursday, said Veljibhai Masani, chairman of the state-run Gujarat Fisheries Central Cooperatives Association.

Chauhan, along with another fisherman Ramabhai Gohil, was released by Pakistan authorities on June 29 after India’s Ministry of External Affairs had intervened. Chauhan, after his release from Pakistan, had told PTI that jail authorities in the neighbouring country did not provide him medical help and also made him do laborious tasks.

Chauhan was apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for allegedly entering the neighbouring country’s waters on May 3, 2017.

