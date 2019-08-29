Gujarat: Fire dept seals school for a day for flouting safety norms

The fire department on Wednesday sealed S D Jain International School at Best in Surat for a day after it failed to install fire safety equipment.

Advertising

Chief fire officer of Surat Municipal Corporation, Basant Pareek said, “Our teams conducted a survey and found there were no fire safety measures in the school. The school authorities were given 20 days to install fire safety equipment. As it failed to take action within the stipulated time, we sealed it. The school was allowed to function again only after it gave us an undertaking.”

The SMC intensified its drive in the wake of the May 24 Takshashila Arcade blaze in which 22 students died.