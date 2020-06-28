Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Valsad rubber factory, no casualties

Sources said that the Sarigam fire department officials reached the spot after learning about the incident at 12.00 am and brought the fire under control. (Representational) Sources said that the Sarigam fire department officials reached the spot after learning about the incident at 12.00 am and brought the fire under control. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at Dashmesh Rubber Industries at Sarigam GIDC in Valsad district on Friday night. No casualties have been reported and all the labourers working at the rubber factory were evacuated. Some parts of the neighbouring plastic manufacturing company were also damaged in the blaze.

Sources said that the Sarigam fire department officials reached the spot after learning about the incident at 12.00 am and brought the fire under control.

Fire department officials said that there were around 25 labourers working in the factory when the fire broke out but they soon came out. The flames were seen coming out from the factory windows and it had also caught some part of Navyug plastic company. Entire raw materials and finished products were gutted in the blaze.

As a single fire fighting tender was not able to douse the blaze, the fire department officials from Daman and Silvassa also reached the spot. After eight hours, the fire was brought under control by the eight fire tenders and over 25 fire fighters. Sarigam police also reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Sarigam Fire officer Mukesh Patel said, “The fire came out with smoke as the company does process of melting the rubber part from old tyres and produces rubber sheet, used in footwear. Entire rubber raw product and finished product were gutted in the fire. Some part of the neighbouring Navyug plastic company also caught fire, but it was brought under control in a short time. No casualties were reported as all the workers were evacuated. The cause of the fire is suspected be short circuit and estimated loss to the company due to the fire is over Rs 15 crore.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd