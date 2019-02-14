Gujarat: Fire at Statue of Unity’s tent city, no casualty

A fire broke out at the tent city of the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya early on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Fire department officials said the fire broke out at around 2.30 am at a godown in the tent city-II.

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot from the SSNNL office located 2 kms away to douse the blaze from spreading to the residential tents. According to the Fire officials, the blaze was controlled within an hour.

The godown stored various items kept as spare for the tent city where tourists are accommodated. The loss is estimated to go above Rs 30 lakh, officials said, adding that the final estimate of the damages is yet to be done.

The police along with Fire department officials and the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd officials have initiated an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the fire. The godown is located at cluster G of the tent city with no tents nearby. At the time of the incident, three staff members were sleeping in the godown but they managed to escape unhurt and also raised an alarm and informed the officials about the fire. Around 50 tourists were also lodged at the tent city at the time of the incident.

Notably, the tent city has become a preferred place to host national and international events to boost tourism in and around the Statue of Unity. In December last year, national DGP conference was held here which also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and another national meeting of Election Commissioners of all states is scheduled on Friday at the tent city.