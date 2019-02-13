Gujarat: Fire at Statue of Unity’s tent city, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at the tent city of Statue of Unity early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 2:30 am at a godown in tent city II.

Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the blaze from spreading to residential tents.

No casualties were reported from the spot. However, the officials are estimating the value of property loss that has been reported.

The godown is located to cluster G of the tent city with no tents nearby. At the time of the incident, three staff members were asleep inside the godown but managed to escape unhurt and also raised an alarm and informed the officials about the fire.

Around 50 tourists were also lodged at the tent city at the time of the incident.

“We are estimating the cost of loss of property. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown and is under investigation still,” said Production Manager of tent city II, Jignesh Parveg.