Gujarat: FIR filed after cow vigilantes claim attack by ‘men transporting cattle’ from Kutch

Three self-styled gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes) were allegedly attacked by a group of men who were transporting cattle from Kutch for slaughter, near Adesar in Rapar taluka, early on Tuesday.

According to an FIR registered at Adesar police station, 10 vigilantes, led by Kamlesh Runjha, president of Morbi Guarakshak Commando Force, left Morbi in three separate cars late Monday evening after getting a tip off that a truck carrying cattle was to pass on the road between Kenaiyabe village near Bhuj and Anjar towns of Kutch. The cattle were to be transported to Deesa in Banaskantha district for slaughter.

The FIR, filed on a complaint by Karan Parmar, said he was in a car with Runjha, Chetan Patadiya and Jayu Rabari, stationed at Bharat Hotel on NH 27, when Kamelsh Bhagwan, Kisan Mujariya and Pratbhatsinh Solanki, stationed in a car at Samakhiyali. The third group, comprising Dinesh Loriya and Parth Nesadiya, took position at Palansva village before Samakhiyali toll gate.

Patadiya noticed a truck ferrying cattle passing by and the group in his car started chasing the vehicle. “The group claims that when they reached a petrol pump past Chitrod village around 30 km away from Samakhiyali, 15 men who came in an SUV and a car attacked them with wooden clubs, and kicked and punched them. They also vandalised Patadiya’s car before speeding away in their car, before Loriya and Nesadiya could reach the spot,” Ashvinsinh Jadeja, sub-inspector at Adesar police station, said.

Loriya was among the group of vigilantes who had staged a protest at Rajkot collector’s office in 2016, demanding cow be declared “Rashtramata” and had consumed poison. While Loriya survived, Hinda Lambariya, another gaurakshak from Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district, died after poison splashed on his face while trying to snatch the bottle containing it from Loriya.

In his complaint, 22-year-old Rathod said that while he managed to escape from Patadiya’s car, the assailants beat up Patadiya, Vijay and Rabari around 2 am on Tuesday. The trio was first rushed to a hospital in Palansva, from there they were referred to civil hospital in Morbi. Rabari and Vijay sustained fractures. On the basis of Rathod’s complaint, Adesar police booked 15 unidentified men for voluntarily causing hurt and rioting.

“While we didn’t have any report or application seeking permission for transit of cattle, the guarakshaks informed us that they were to come for patrolling to save cattle. However, the information wasn’t specific. Neither it stated the place or time of their patrolling and therefore we had no idea about their movement,” Jadeja said, adding, as per gaurakshaks, the truck ferrying cattle managed to pass by.

“We are analysing CCTV footage for clues about the alleged truck ferrying cattle and the cars the assailants came in. No one has been detained or arrested in this connection,” the SI added.

