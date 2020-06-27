Gujarat: Financial help for farmers involved in cow-based natural farming

The first announcement in this regard was made during the state budget for the year 2020-21 presented in February. The government had provided a budget outlay of Rs 50 crore. (Representational) The first announcement in this regard was made during the state budget for the year 2020-21 presented in February. The government had provided a budget outlay of Rs 50 crore. (Representational)

Gujarat government has declared financial assistance of Rs 900 per month to farmers who are doing indigenous cow-based complete natural farming as an amount to maintain the animal, said an official release Friday.

The state government on Friday asked farmers to make online applications to avail the benefits. The money will be transferred every quarter to the bank accounts of the farmers who apply for the scheme on the i-khedut portal, stated an official release here on Friday.

The release also said that the announcement is part of concerted efforts in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to double the farmer’s income and to promote natural farming.

The financial assistance amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the eligible farmers through direct bank transfer (DBT).

For being eligible for the benefit, a farmer must be doing complete organic farming while also possessing minimum one indigenous cow. The farmer also must have taken training from a master trainer of organic farming. A farmer can apply online to avail the benefit.

