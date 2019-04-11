Gujarat: Father, stepmother get life term for murdering children

THE DISTRICT and Sessions court of Bhuj on Wednesday convicted a father and the stepmother of murdering his pre-teen two children and disposing of their bodies in Palanpur and Kutch district in 2016. The court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Nehal Joshi pronounced Shamji Vaghela and his second wife Jyoti alias Bhuri guilty of murdering his two children — daughter Aarti (12) and son Mukesh (8) — and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Government pleader for Kutch district Kalpesh Goswami said Vaghela and Jyoti had murdered the children in cold blood because Jyoti did not like them.

The defence had pleaded for leniency stating that Shamji was 43-years-old and Jyoti was only 29-years-old. However, the prosecution opposed the plea stating that the accused had committed a heinous crime by murdering their children simply because Jyoti, who was Vaghela’s second wife, did not like them, and therefore deserved no mercy. Eventually, the court sentenced the couple to life imprisonment.

Goswami said that Shamji, a native of Dholka taluka and Jyoti had migrated to Nadapa village of Bhuj taluka in Kutch district in search of work. However, in 2016, their children went missing.

Meanwhile, in July 2016, Suleman Traya, a resident of nearby Habay village spotted skull of a child and clothes in a barren land of his village while he was collecting boulders and informed Paddhar police station in Bhuj taluka.

“The police investigation revealed that Vaghela’s children had not been seen for months. But during questioning, the couple initially claimed that they had sent their son and daughter to another place for their studies, but eventually collapsed and confessed to have killed them,” said the government pleader.

“Aarti and Mukesh were children of Shamji and his first wife Lakshmi. But Lakshmi died due to an illness and Shamji got married to Jyoti, a native of Kolkata. The couple confessed that once their way back from Kolkata, they strangled Aarti in Palanpur district of Gujarat and dumped her body in the bushes there in early 2016. To cover up their crime, the couple also filed a complaint with Palanpur police their daughter had gone missing. Later on, the couple came to Nadapa, strangulated their eight-year-old son and dumped his body in the bushes near the village,” Goswami further said.

The “DNA of the skull spotted by Traya matched with Shamji’s. The remains of Aarti have not been recovered so far. While there were no eyewitnesses to the double murder, the court appreciated the overwhelming evidence and convicted the couple,” said Goswami.

Shamji and Jyoti were arrested by Paddhar police after a case was filed on July 11, 2016. The couple, who were casual labourers, have been in judicial custody till date.