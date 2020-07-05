Gujarat: Farmer killed in lightning strike, man swept away

Vikram Rahevar, 33, a farmer from Tidana village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district, was struck by lightning at 9.45 am when he was working on his agricultural field near Umrada village (Representational) Vikram Rahevar, 33, a farmer from Tidana village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district, was struck by lightning at 9.45 am when he was working on his agricultural field near Umrada village (Representational)

A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Surendranagar while a man transporting carcasses of domestic animals went missing after being washed away in a flooded causeway in Rajkot city as widespread rain was reported from all the 12 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region on Sunday.

Kambhaliya recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall of 12 inches in a day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas in the town, disrict headquarters of Devbhumi Dwarka. “Khambhaliya recorded 12 inches of rain between 6 pm and 8 pm on Sunday… But since these were the first heavy showers of the season and dams and reservoirs in the area were empty, no mishap or emergency was reported. The rain stopped around 8.13 pm. But since there is forecast of similar rainfall over the next 11 hours, we are evacuating around 100 to 120 people from low-lying areas,” Devbhumi Dwarka district collector Narendra Kumar Meena told The Indian Express.

Vikram Rahevar, 33, a farmer from Tidana village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district, was struck by lightning at 9.45 am when he was working on his agricultural field near Umrada village. “He died on the spot,” Muli police said.

Muli taluka recorded 22 millimetres (mm) rain between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday, while the neighbouring Chuda and Sayla talukas of Surendranagar registered 49 mm and 46 mm rainfall respectively.

An MUV transporting carcasses of a cow and a buffalo was swept away in Khokhaddadi river while crossing a flooded causeway across the river in Velnathpara area of Kothariya village in Rajkot city that recorded 29 mm rain. “Three persons — Bhavesh Rathod (30), Prakash Chavd (22) and Bhikho (28) — were swept away in the floodwaters… While Rathod and Chavda were rescued, Bhikho is missing and rescue operation is on,” said officials at the flood control room in Rajkot.

Rain was reported from Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi and Botad districts of Saurasthra region as well as Kutch district. Sutrapada taluka in Gir Somnath received more than four inch (102 mm) rain in 10 hours till 4 pm. The neighbouring Gir Gadhda taluka experienced 76 mm of rain, while Talal and Una recorded more than two inches of rain each.

In the adjoining Junagadh district, Visavadar taluka logged 81 mm rain while Khambha taluka in coastal Amreli district recorded 69 mm rain. Kalyanpur and Khambhaliya talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka got 59 mm and 57 mm rain respectively.

In Morbi district, Tankara (67 mm) Wankaner (60 mm) recorded heavy rainfall where a ceramic worker drowned after jumping into an irrigation canal to have swim in Ghuntu village. In Jamnagar district, Kalavad (59 mm), Dhrol (53mm) and Lalpur (48) talukas each recorded two inches or more rainfall during the day. Coastal Porbandar too experienced heavy rain with Porbandar taluka registering 62 mm precipitation till 4 pm. In Kutch, Mundra taluka topped the rainchart during the day with 45 mm rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad said the rainfall was induced by a low pressure area over Kutch and associated cyclonic circulation. It has forecast moderate rain and thundershowers across Gujarat over the next four days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd