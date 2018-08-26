Gujarat: Family mistook body for missing relative, was about to cremate it

The police then sent the body to a Community Health Centre in Rumla village for postmortem from where it was shifted to a government hospital in Vansda. (Representational Image) The police then sent the body to a Community Health Centre in Rumla village for postmortem from where it was shifted to a government hospital in Vansda. (Representational Image)

In a case of mistaken identity, a family in Navsari was minutes away from cremating a body, which they thought was of their missing relative, who was found alive in a neighbouring village. The incident took place when a state transport bus hit a man in Dhamdhuma village of Khergam taluka of Navsari district on Friday.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at a hospital and the body was handed over to the Khergam police. The police then sent the body to a Community Health Centre in Rumla village for postmortem from where it was shifted to a government hospital in Vansda.

A resident of Dhamdhuma village who witnessed the accident mistook the victim for one Dalpat Patel (60), a resident of Khudvel village. The villager contacted Khudvel sarpanch Dinesh Patel and informed him of Dalpat’s death.

Upon enquiry, Dalpat’s brother Gulab Patel informed Dinesh that the former had been missing for the last five days.

The family, accompanied by Dinesh, reached Vansda government hospital and confirmed that the dead body was of their missing brother Dalpat.

“Dalpat was unmarried and used to stay alone in the adjacent house. He was mentally unstable and would often leave the house for five to six days without informing anyone. He had been missing for the last five days. Earlier he would always turn up after a few days or would be found in neighbouring villages,” Gulab said.

Following due procedure, Gulab took the dead body to Khudvel village for the last rites.

However, as the family prepared for the cremation on Saturday, Dinesh Patel received a call from his relative Kiran Patel who informed him that Dalpat was in fact alive and waiting at a bus stop in Fadvel village.

Through a video call, the sarpanch confirmed that Dalpat was indeed in Fadvel village. Gulab and Dinesh then reached Fadvel to bring Dalpat home.

Gulab said, “The face of deceased and my brother were similar. We even checked the right toe nail of the body since my brother’s tow nail was broken. The toenail of the victim was also broken, which led to the confusion. We have brought Dalpat home. It was a great shock. He has been undergoing medical treatment for his mental condition. We will make sure he doesn’t go out alone from now.”

The Khergam police has taken charge of the body of the accident victim who now remains unidentified. Sub-Inspector J R Gamit said, “The incident happened due to a mistaken identity. The person who died in the accident is unidentified. When the family turned up with a photo of Dalpat we also checked the faces and both were same. We were shocked to know that Dalpat is alive. We have started the process to identify the dead body of the accident victim.” A case has been registered against the bus driver.

