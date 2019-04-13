Gujarat: 3 of family killed, 1 injured in wall collapse in Vadodara

Toggle Menu
According to police, the members of the family were asleep on a cot outside the house when the wall of their kuccha house collapsed on them. Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled them out.

The deceased have been identified as Bahudiben Parmar (35), her son Rohit (5) and niece Asmita Amliyar (7).

Three persons of a family, including two children, died and one was severely injured after the wall of a kutcha house collapsed on them in Chilakota village of Limkheda taluka in Dahod district late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Bahudiben Parmar (35), her son Rohit (5) and niece Asmita Amliyar (7), while her 3-year-old son Raju is undergoing treatment at Dahod civil hospital.

Bahudiben, who was alive then, and her younger son Raju were rushed to the hospital. While Bahudiben succumbed to her injuries early on Friday morning, Raju is said to be in a critical condition. A case of accidental death has been registered at Jeswada police station. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

