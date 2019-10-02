Gujarat: Fake ‘call’ centre busted in Surat, two owners, 18 staff remanded

The Surat city cyber cell, which busted an illegally running a “call” centre in Surat city and arrested 20 people, including six women, produced the accused before a district court. The court remanded the accused in police custody till October 7.

Advertising

Acting on a complaint, cyber cell officials had arrested 20 persons from a rented premises at Vesu on Monday night, and seized 46 mobile phones and 17 ATM cards of various banks from the accused. Police said the call centre was run by Kelvin alias Bhavesh Jodhani (26), a resident of Adajan in Surat and his partner Hitesh Kakadia (28), a resident of Varachha. They had hired 18 staff, including six women, to run their illegal business.

Cyber cell police sub-inspector J B Ahir said the gang used to send suggestive messages in bulk such as “feeling lonely?”, “need some female friend?”, “want to date, chat and meet her personally, then join friendship club”. Once a receiver of the message became a member of the so-called club, “the customers are given the number of a woman whom he can call during daytime and share his emotions and also chat on WhatsApp. If a customer wanted to meet the girl personally, he had to pay more and become a premium member,” SI Ahir said.

He added, “We have come across a complaint wherein the complainant had spent Rs. 5.72 lakh in terms of registration fees, membership fees, safety charges, hotel charges, etc. We have registered offence under IPC sections 406, 420, 114, 120 (B) and IT act section 66(B).”

Advertising

All the arrested persons have been identified as Fenil Parekh (24), Bhavesh Jodhani (26), Hitesh Kakadia (28), Bhavesh Jodhani (26), Pratik Jodhani (21), Karan Chauhan (24), Suraj Gupta (26), Niraj Prasad, (27), Purshottam Prasad (23), Sumit Satpal (23), Amarjit Arjunram (27), Dhanjay Rajbhar (23), Avinash Sonkar (25) and Tinubhai Patel (36), all residents of Surat.

The arrested women have been identified as Kajal Kanu Vadher (20), Neha Parekh (20), Pratibha Patil (38), Dinal Sawai (19), Ferishi Parekh (25), and Monica Khunt (18), all residents of Surat. Police have obtained seven days’ custody of the call centre owners Bhavesh Jodhani and Hitesh Kakadia till October 7. The others were sent to judicial custody.

The sub inspector added, “We have seized ATM cards and mobile phones, we will also find out their bank accounts and will later learn how many more people have been cheated by the gang.” The accused had started the business in February 2019 with limited staff but expanded as demand rose, the officer said, adding. “We will dig out more information from the owners during their police remand period.”