Gujarat: Ex-CM Keshubhai Patel donates Rs 1 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as an aid to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an official release stated on Friday. The Somnath Temple Trust chaired by Patel has also donated Rs 1 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund for the cause, the release added.

CM Vijay Rupani has appealed for citizens of Gujarat to donate generously to the CM’s Relief Fund in an attempt to restore normalcy to the state in view of the damages caused by the pandemic.

The release added that so far, nearly 3,500 individuals and institutions have made a generous contribution to the CM’s Relief Fund. Noted donor institutions include Kundaldham Swaminarayan Temple (Rs 25 lakh), Sardar Dham Trust (Rs 21 lakh) and Khodaldham (Rs 21 lakh).

SMC authorities have also appealed for citizens to deposit donation amounts through NEFT, RTGS and online banking to ‘Surat Municipal Corporation COVID-19’, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Ghod Dod road branch, under account number 0714838913. Those who wish to donate in cash or through demand draft or cheques, may contact the accounts department of the SMC headquarters office.

