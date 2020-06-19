Gujarat: Ex-BJP MLA ‘assaults’ spiritual leader Morari Bapu, probe on

Popular spiritual leader and Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu. (File) Popular spiritual leader and Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu. (File)

Popular spiritual leader and Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu allegedly faced attempted assault by dismissed BJP MLA Pabubha Manek at Dwarkadheesh temple in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Thursday evening. The former was addressing mediapersons when the incident took place. Sitting beside Bapu was Jamnagar Lok Sabha MP Poonam Maadam, who had reportedly stood up and stopped Manek. Manek was reportedly angry over remarks that Morari Bapu had recently made on Lord Krishna. Manek was unavailable for comment.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in a tweet on late Thursday, strongly condemned the incident and said, “Today, when Morari Bapu has come for darshan of Bhagwan Dwarkadheesh and already apologised to the entire Ahir samaj for his remarks, the attempted assault on him over the same issue is not only condemnable but inappropriate (sic).”

भारत के गणमान्य संत पूज्य मोरारी बापू के साथ द्वारका में हुई घटना पर मैं दुःख व्यक्त करता हूँ।आज भगवान द्वारकाधीश का दर्शन कर जब मोरारी बापू ने द्वारकाधीश और समग्र आहीर समाज से क्षमा माँग ली है तब इसी बात को लेकर उनके ऊपर हमले का प्रयास अशोभनीय है और मैं इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूँ — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 18, 2020

Local police have initiated a probe into the incident. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rohan Anand said, “We are looking into the matter. We have gained access to video footage and started taking the statements of people present in the room at the time of incident. If we find any basis in our probe or receive a complaint from Morari Bapu himself, police action will be taken. As of now, Morari Bapu has gone to his hometown, Mahuva in Bhavnagar, and we are trying to reach him.”

“Police security was provided to him during his visit to the district. However, the incident occurred in a closed room when Morari Bapu had gone to a VIP guest room inside Dwarkadhish temple,” the SP added.

