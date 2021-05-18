Gujarat: Evacuation along coast, some stuck in shelters with little food

Jeevan Shiyal, a young fisherman, sat frustrated in the lobby of Parekh and Mehta High School in the coastal Jafrabad town in Amreli district on the Saurashtra coast Monday afternoon. Inside, in one of the rooms, his wife Shobha sat on a mattress spread on the floor, breastfeeding their six-month-old son Rohit. Besides her sat Jeevan’s elderly mother Devuben holding packets of gathiya snacks and boondi.

As other children in the room chewed the same, Jeevan, 24, a fisherman, fretted: “This is all we are getting since last evening. But I’m afraid if Shobha eats this, she will fall sick. Where shall I take her in this time of Covid-19?”

Outside the school, converted into a cyclone shelter on Sunday, government and police officials were the only ones out on the streets. The important fishing harbour of Jafrabad stood still, battered by rain all of Monday and waiting in trepidation for Tauktae, the ‘super severe’ cyclone expected to sweep Saurashtra later in the day.

The IMD had predicted that the cyclone would make landfall between Porbandar town in Porbandar ditrict and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district, with Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli districts, lying in between, expected to bear the brunt. The authorities moved 21,509 people to safer places in the area, evacuating villages located up to 7 km inland.

“Around a thousand people have been evacuated in Jafrabad, from the Lal Batti and Samakantha areas facing the sea. We evacuated even those in pucca houses,” Charu Mori, chief officer of the Jafrabad municipality, said.

Mori said evacuation in the town, with a population of around 25,000, was not easy. “It is difficult to persuade people to move to shelters, leaving their homes and belongings behind.”

At the shelter, Jeevan protested. “They should allow at least one male member of every family to go back so that he can cook and bring food. The least they can do is allow us to go and buy wafers.” But even the shops were shut on Monday.