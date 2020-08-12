Gujarat: Environment activist writes to Javadekar on EIA draft

Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Prakash Javadekar.

An Ahmedabad-based environment activist has written to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Prakash Javadekar, demanding that the Union government puts all the objections and feedbacks to the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), 2020 notification on public domain. The deadline for registering objections and to provide feedback on the draft notification ended Tuesday.

In his letter, activist Mahesh Pandya wrote, “As today is the last day to submit comments/suggestions regarding draft EIA 2020 notification, I would like to request you to continuously follow transparent process regarding development with this issue. In that connection, after the submission period, we will be hoping that you will surely disclose submission detail in public domain.”

The letter added, “As your government believes in transparency and respect public participation, we will be hopeful that all the procedures will be available in public domain. Your government always put people’s participation at priority so kindly follow that rule for upcoming developments for draft EIA 2020 notification.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.