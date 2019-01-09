Gujarat encounter cases: SC directs state govt to share committee report with petitioners

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Gujarat government to share the copy of the report of Justice HS Bedi committee on alleged fake encounters between 2002 and 2007 with the petitioners.

Appearing for the state government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier opposed sharing the report with petitioners stating that Justice Bedi had submitted the final report “without taking views of the other members of the Monitoring Authority in contradistinction to the practice followed while submitting the earlier interim reports”.

During the previous hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi along with Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph asked Justice Bedi to apprise whether he had consulted other members of the committee before submitting his final report to the court.

The court also requested Justice Bedi “to communicate his views as expeditiously as possible” to enable it to take up the matter “on reopening of the Court after the winter break, on 9.1.2019”.

The petition was filed by journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar in 2007, seeking an inquiry into 22 alleged fake encounters in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. Following which, the Bedi Committee was appointed by the apex court on March 2, 2012 to inquire into police encounters between 2002 and 2007.