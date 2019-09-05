Gujarat: Eight arrested after video of them ‘drinking’ at Ganesh pandal goes viral

Surat police on Tuesday arrested eight people, after a video showing them drinking liquor at a Ganesh pandal went viral. They were detained on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Kamlesh Rana, Tejas Rana, Roshan Rana, Ganesh Rana, Rajnikant Rana, Amit Rana, Anil Rana and Ashraf Pathan, all residents of Golwad area, where the video was purportedly shot. Earlier, the area was infamous for bootlegging, police said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and sections of Gujarat Prohibition Act.

“From the Ganesh idol we identified the pandal and the eight accused,” in-charge Commissioner Harikrishna Patel said. The liquor was bought on the permit of one of the accused’s mother, he added.

“Around 10-20 years ago, this area was a notorious bootlegging pocket. The situation has improved now. We carried out raids in 12 different locations in the area but did not find anything. An ACP-rank police officer has been asked to investigate whether there was any lapse on the part of the police vigil. This being a midnight shot, less than 30% of the police strength was patrolling the areas,” Patel added.