Gujarat: ED attaches properties worth Rs 36 crore of ex-IAS officer, wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 36.12 crore of former IAS officer-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Gupta and his wife Neelu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in an investigation related to MEGA (Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company Limited) scam.

Gupta is in jail after Gandhinagar CID Crime Branch arrested him on May 14, 2015, following two cases of fraud pertaining to MEGA project against him and his associates and one by Gandhinagar Police.

A team of ED Ahmedabad Zone attached properties, including “flats at Dhananjay Towers, Casela Towers, Agarwal Apartments, Cambay Hotel in Thaltej, and areas such as Satellite, Vejalpur, Jodhpur along with plots and factories at Visalpur, Changodar and Daskroi in Ahmedabad”, officials said.

The attached properties included assets held by the Guptas in the name of Neesa Group of Companies, in a case of criminal misconduct and misappropriation of funds of MEGA project, officials added.

Allegations of a scam worth crores in MEGA project emerged in 2013 when Gupta was appointed chairman of MEGA. Gupta quit civil services in 2002 and joined Adani Group and later floated Neesa Group of Companies.

