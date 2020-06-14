scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near Rajkot in Gujarat

Gujarat earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology said the quake struck 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | E, New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2020 8:55:47 pm
Gujarat earthquake, Gujarat earthquake news, Rajkot earthquake, Gujarat rajkot earthquake, Gujarat 5.5 earthquake, gujarat news (Source: National Center for Seismology)

Gujarat earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday evening. The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

Tremors were felt in the entire region of Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad. Gujarat has witnessed three major earthquakes in the past with the most devastating being the one in 2001, another in Anjar in 1956 and the third in 1918 in the Rann of Kutch.

More details awaited

