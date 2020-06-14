Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near Rajkot in Gujarat

(Source: National Center for Seismology) (Source: National Center for Seismology)

Gujarat earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday evening. The National Center for Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

Tremors were felt in the entire region of Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad. Gujarat has witnessed three major earthquakes in the past with the most devastating being the one in 2001, another in Anjar in 1956 and the third in 1918 in the Rann of Kutch.

More details awaited

