Two minor earthquakes strike Gujarat’s Bhachau region

The quakes were felt a day after the region was hit by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday evening. (Source: National Center for Seismology) The quakes were felt a day after the region was hit by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday evening. (Source: National Center for Seismology)

Gujarat on Monday experienced two minor earthquakes at around 1 pm, a day after the region was hit by a 5.5-magnitude quake. The epicenter of both the quakes, one at 12:57 pm and another at 1:01 pm, was 15 km NNE of Bhachau in the state.

On Sunday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Bhuj in Kutch district in Gujarat. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm. No injuries or damage to properties were reported.

Heavy tremors were felt in Anjar and Bhachau of Kutch district, where people ran out of their homes. Its effect was also felt in the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot and Patan while slight tremors were also felt in Ahmedabad.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state,” the Gujarat CMO tweeted.

Gujarat has witnessed three major earthquakes in the past with the most devastating being the one in 2001, another in Anjar in 1956 and the third in 1918 in the Rann of Kutch.

The January 26, 2001 Bhuj earthquake, which was of 7.7 magnitude, reportedly killed over 20,000 people and left over 1.5 lakh others injured.

