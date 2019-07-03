Gujarat: Driver earning Rs 8,000 a month questioned on tax evasion of Rs 15 crore

Officials of the Gujarat GST department on Tuesday questioned a taxi driver of Bharuch, regarding a Rs 200 crore business transaction of a general trading firm, on suspicion of tax evasion of Rs 15 crore. Prima facie, the identity of the “clueless” driver seems to have been used by someone else for the tax evasion, officials said.

Advertising

GST officials of Bharuch and Nadiad carried out a search in a single-room house owned by Suresh Gohil (32) on Monday and seized his bank passbook, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Asked to present himself for questioning, Gohil reached the Bharuch division of GST office on Tuesday afternoon and faced a barrage of questions in a session that lasted a few hours. He was later allowed to go home, but sources said the driver was “shocked” that he, who earns no more than Rs 8,000 a month, was questioned about things he allegedly had no knowledge of.

Officials said they had came across the tax evasion by Gohil enterprises while analysing data on returns filed. From the GST identification number, they traced the company as having been registered in the name of Suresh Gohil. Gohil’s PAN card, electricity bill, and photograph had been submitted as documents related to the company’s owner. On the basis of these documents, the GST officials carried out the raids but found nothing. Gohil’s bank passbook showed a balance of Rs 2000.

Advertising

The documents of Gohil had been used by some unidentified persons who formed a company in his name, carried out monetary transactions and evaded tax, sources said.

However, the GST officials have not completely let Gohil off the hook and are looking into the possibility that he might have been involved and received some monetary benefit that did not show up in any records.

Officials have recorded Gohil’s statement, in which he has denied all allegations against him. They also seized two mobile phones that he possessed, and are conducting a deeper investigation on the basis of his call data records. Gohil Enterprises is registered as dealing in scrap business.