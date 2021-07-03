Gujarat: Doctor told to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation over medical negligence

July 3, 2021 3:48:40 am
Gujarat State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a doctor from Tharad of Banaskantha district to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a patient he attended for medical negligence, said an official release.
As per the release, Dr Dinesh Gajjar has been found negligent during the operation of uterus of the patient — Ramilaben Devabhai.
Ramilaben had filed a suit seeking compensation from Dr Gajjar and the district consumer disputes redressal forum had ordered the latter to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh.
Dr Gajjar had appealed against the order before the state forum which has increased the compensation amount to Rs 3 lakh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-