Gujarat: Doctor told to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation over medical negligence

Friday, July 02, 2021
By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 3, 2021 3:48:40 am
Gujarat State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a doctor from Tharad of Banaskantha district to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a patient he attended for medical negligence, said an official release.

As per the release, Dr Dinesh Gajjar has been found negligent during the operation of uterus of the patient — Ramilaben Devabhai.

Ramilaben had filed a suit seeking compensation from Dr Gajjar and the district consumer disputes redressal forum had ordered the latter to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

Dr Gajjar had appealed against the order before the state forum which has increased the compensation amount to Rs 3 lakh.

