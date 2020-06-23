Amreli resident becomes first govt doctor to die of Covid in Gujarat

Jadav was posted as nodal officer of antiretroviral therapy department at the Amreli district hospital or Amreli civil hospital. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational image) Jadav was posted as nodal officer of antiretroviral therapy department at the Amreli district hospital or Amreli civil hospital. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational image)

PANKAJ Jadav, 50, a doctor in at the Amreli district hospital in Gujarat, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDU) Hospital in Rajkot on Monday. His death comes 13 days after his mother died of the virus. This is the first case of a government medical officer dying of coronavirus in the state.

Jadav had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 13 and had been undergoing treatment at Amreli civil hospital since. But as his condition worsened, he was referred to the state government-run PDU Hospital on Monday.

Jadav was posted as nodal officer of antiretroviral therapy department at the Amreli district hospital or Amreli civil hospital. Health officers in Amreli said that he had contracted the infection from his mother. “His mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 8 and died the day after. Dr Jadav had contracted the infection from his mother while treating her at his home in Amreli,” Dr A P Singh, epidemic officer of Amreli district, said.

