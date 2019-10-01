Gujarat: Disturbed Areas Act extended for 5 years

The Gujarat government, on Monday, extended the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act (1991) — popularly known as the Disturbed Areas Act — by a period of five years, effective from October 1. The government has notified new areas in Vadodara city and Ahmedabad district under the Act, which was last extended on October 1, 2014.

The decision of the state government to extend the Disturbed Areas Act is termed as a “preventive exercise undertaken to protect the interest of minorities in every locality, so that they do not indulge in distressed sale and no one is able to evacuate a particular section from any locality.”

Several areas under the jurisdiction of Warasiya, Karelibaug, Bapod and Raopura police stations have been included in the purview of the Act, a release from the government said on Monday. “This means that sale and transfer of immovable property in these areas will now need the consent from the District Collector,” said the release.

Apart from Vadodara, the Act has also been extended to several parts of Viramgam in Ahmedabad district, including Mandaliya Fali, Mundwad Nagarwada, Shravakni Sheth Fali, Chand Fali, Goya Fali, Jai Ambe no Delo, Mochi Bazar, Modhnni Sheth no Sheri, Parekh timba, Kansara Bazar, Visalporno Vaas, Harji Parekh no Khancho, Bhavsar no Vado, Nano Bhatvado, Ram Mahal Mandir area, Pasadbuno Delo, Harjan vas, Chamaar Vas, Samasurya, old police line, Ramwadi Siddhnath temple area, added the statement.

The earlier list of Disturbed Areas in Vadodara is segregated according to the jurisdiction of police stations that have “sensitive areas” under them. These areas in Vadodara include 12 police jurisdictions spread across Wadi, Fatehpura, Panigate, Mandvi, Juni Gadi, Bajwada, Navabazar, Mangalbazar, Ajwa Road, Waghodia Road, Warasiya, Baharanpura, Lehripura, Chhani, Parshuram Bhatta, Navayard, Hathikhana, Tulsiwadi, Gorwa, Subhanpura, Tarsali, Makarpura, Jambuva, Vadsar, Manjalpur and Tandalja. According to officials, as many as ten residential colonies located in Tandalja have made demands to include their areas under the Act via a notification.

Rao says that should the government accept their demand, the notification will be made separately. “Some residents have made demands to include their areas under the purview of the Act, but that will be separately notified by the government if the demands are considered. Right now, the extension of the Act applies to the areas that have been on the list previously,” Rao said.

The Act presently covers the entire area of the walled city and a total of about 50% of the total expanse of Vadodara city. The Act is projected as an instrument to prevent distress sale in most areas, but residents view it as a restrictive Act that causes much friction.