Gujarat discoms warn customers against fake disconnection messages

Warning customers against fake SMSes or WhatsApp messages about electricity disconnection, electricity distribution companies of Gujarat such as Torrent Power Friday said both customers and the company’s own employees have been receiving fake messages from fraudsters and miscreants.

In an official statement, Torrent Power said, “Over the past few months, there have been an increasing number of reports of fake SMSes and or WhatsApp messages being sent to consumers across the country by fraudsters or miscreants, claiming that the customer’s power connection would be disconnected at 09:30 or 10.30 PM, as the previous month bill was not updated.”

It added, “In these fake messages, customers are also asked to get in touch with the company officer and a personal mobile number is also mentioned in the message. Torrent Power urges its customers not to respond to any such messages or call the number provided in fake messages.”

“Cautioning customers against such fraudsters, the company would like to inform that the fraudsters pose as call centre executives and then ask unsuspecting citizens to share their bank details and OTP or ask them to download a software which gives the fraudster total control of the customer’s mobile or laptop, enabling them to steal banking-related information and carry out fraudulent transactions,” the statement added. Torrent Power supplies electricity to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat cities in the state.

State electricity distribution companies have also been warning their customers. A message from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited read, “Dear customer please beware of fraudulent messages stating that your service is liable for disconnection or asking you to make payment towards your bill. Please note that UGVCL never asks you for your bank or OTP details or requests you to share your mobile or laptops screen while making payments.”