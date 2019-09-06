Gujarat: Despite protests, CM Rupani launches new attendance system for teachers

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched a facial-recognition based biometric online attendance system across 40,000 government primary schools in Gujarat on Thursday, amid continuing resistance to the move by the Gujarat primary teachers’ association.

Announcing the launch at a ceremony to award the best teachers of the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Rupani called for an “environment of trust” to implement the new system of attendance.

Far from backing down in the face of protests against the facial-recognition system of attendance, the chief minister said it would be employed in all government departments soon.

Emphatic about it, he said. “I will introduce biometric attendance in each department and no one can say no. If they refuse, it won’t be allowed.”

Contrary to earlier reports, the government says the new attendance system will not be using Facebook’s Workplace app or Microsoft’s Kaizala app. Principal Secretary, Education, Vinod Rao told The Indian Express later, “This is neither Kaizala nor Facebook. It has been developed on our own. It has the most advanced features, where a photograph need not be taken everyday. We will consider giving a name to the entire initiative in the coming days.”

Rao added that the Gujarat education department would be distributing tablets equipped with the software and geo-tagging to all schools in the next 60 days. “Attendance of teachers will be uploaded at the start and at the end of school hours. Students’ attendance will also be integrated into this system from November,” Rao said.

Apart from this, the department has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Facebook to provide its Workplace app free of cost to its 2.5 lakh teachers. However, this app will not be used for registering attendance but for disseminating audiovisual training material and learning content and for live video-conferencing with all teachers across the state and in smaller groups, Rao said.

Teachers that The Indian Express spoke to at the awards ceremony remained apprehensive. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a primary school principal from Mehsana said, “The government says that they have faith in teachers and the next moment they enforce a new system, days after Kaizala. We are apprehensive about the new system but will follow it anyway.”

Chief Minister Rupani took on the issue of trust and said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure an environment of trust, and that it would do everything to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas and Sauno Vishwas’. Indicating that teachers were not being singled out, Rupani said, “The accountability is not just with the teaching department but with each and every department in Gujarat government where every person is responsible.”

Speaking to this paper, another teacher from Parampujya Madhavroa Golvalkar primary school in Vadodara, Vandana Dattaram said, “There are safety issues being raised regarding the app which is our major concern. Using private phones to do the same means an intrusion in our privacy.”

However, at the awards ceremony, Rupani made light of such apprehensions and quipped, “I have got news that many people are now avoiding the use of smartphones due to Kaizala. They now prefer simple phones over smartphones.”

Apart from the attendance system, Rupani also launched another initiative whereby all administrative work with regard to salary, emoluments, reimbursements, maintenance of service book of 2.5 lakh teachers and all reports of 40,000 schools will be done online, thus relieving head teachers from routine clerical work and allowing them to focus on academics.

“We estimate that about 25,000 head teachers will (now get) additional 15 hours of academic work per week, thereby adding 1.45 additional man hours into teaching and learning annually,” Education Secretary Rao said. “I think teachers’ associations have no objection to this new initiative,” Rao told this paper.

Chief Minister Rupani, after giving away awards to 36 best teachers, emphasised the need for mutual trust between teachers and the administration. “We have excellent educators and qualified teachers and infrastructure and a yearly budget of Rs 30,000 crore for the education sector,” he said. “With the trust of the teachers’ community, we can use these resources to bring in change in government schools so that people line up in front of them for admission of their children instead of going to private self-financed schools.”

In an attempt to dispel the impression among teachers that the attendance system was being introduced because the government did not trust them, the chief minister said that attendance was not an issue with the teachers’ community.

“I was speaking to Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama when I told him why are you worrying? Attendance is not an issue for the teachers’ community and they are committed towards the welfare of their students,” Rupani said. “The teachers’ community is ready to work but there is a need to systematise the system. The teachers’ department must become committed towards their work. We have a teachers’ community where each and every staff, be it an education inspector or cluster staff, works with complete honesty to whatever decision the teachers’ department takes,” he added.