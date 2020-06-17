Gujarat: Deputy mamlatdar detained for taking Rs 1,000 bribe in 2018

The PI said that Bloch’s samples have been sent for a Covid-19 test and if the test returns negative, the official will be arrested. “The same officer was caught after he took Rs 8,000 bribe in 2010. Trial is on in the case,” he added. (Representational) The PI said that Bloch’s samples have been sent for a Covid-19 test and if the test returns negative, the official will be arrested. “The same officer was caught after he took Rs 8,000 bribe in 2010. Trial is on in the case,” he added. (Representational)

More than two years after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 from an advocate for validating a birth certificate, deputy mamlatdar of Bhavnad taluka in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, Majidbhai Bloch was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday. This is the second time that Bloch has been arrested by the ACB in a corruption case.

AD Parmar, police inspector at Devbhoomi Dwarka unit of ACB, filed a complaint naming Bloch as the accused. The complaint came at the end of an inquiry that Parmar had been conducting since an advocate filed an application with the ACB in 2018. In his application, the advocate had stated that Bloch, as deputy mamlatdar of Bhanvad, had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to validate a birth certificate.

“The advocate had filed an application with the district collector of Devbhoomi Dwarka to get the birth certificate of one of his clients validated, so that his client could travel abroad. The collector had forwarded the matter to the Bhanvad taluka. However, Bloch demanded Rs 5,000 bribe and then agreed to settle the matter for Rs 1,500. He had even accepted Rs 1,000 as part of the payment,” Mayurdhvajsihnh Sarvaiya, police inspector of Rajkot city unit of ACB, told The Indian Express.

“During the course of the inquiry, the advocate submitted a CD. The inquiry officer got a spectrograph of the advocate’s voice and concluded that CD was not tampered with and that the voice heard in the CD is indeed of the applicant. Therefore, the inquiry officer filed a complaint against Bloch. We filed an FIR against the deputy mamlatdar and detained him on Tuesday,” Sarvaiya, investigating officer of the case, further said.

The PI said that Bloch’s samples have been sent for a Covid-19 test and if the test returns negative, the official will be arrested. “The same officer was caught after he took Rs 8,000 bribe in 2010. Trial is on in the case,” he added.

