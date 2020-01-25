Gujarat: Deputy CM lays foundation stone of Rs 61-cr flyover bridge at Madhapar Chowkadi

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Rajkot on Friday. (Express photo) Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Rajkot on Friday. (Express photo)

The traffic congestion at Madhapar Chowkadi on the northern outskirts of the city is likely to ease as Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel laid the foundation stone of a flyover-bridge at the busy junction on Friday. The three-decker bridge will be constructed in 15 months, officers said.

At a ceremony organised on Friday, Patel laid the foundation stone of the Rs 60.99 crore project at the junction where the 150-feet Ring Road and the Morbi Road bypass intersect the Jamnagar Road. Officers of the Roads and Buildings Department said Radhe Associates, a private firm from Mehsana, which has been awarded the contract for the project has been given 15 months to complete the construction.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is a native of Rajkot and has been elected from here, the state government has gifted projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore to people of Rajkot as a Republic Day gift,” Patel said while addressing a public meeting.

The proposed Madhapar bridge project project comprises a flyover section on Jamnagar road a vehicular underpass to connect the Ring Road to Morbi Road bypass. According to a release issued by the R&B department, the central span of the flyover bridge would be 50 metre long and 23.82 metre wide. Its approach towards Rajkot city would be 374.52 metre long, while one towards Jamnagar would be 700.18 metre long. There will be clear height of 5.50 metre at the central span of the flyover.

Similarly, the R&B has decided to construct a vehicular underpass at the junction to connect the 150-feet Ring Road to the Morbi Road bypass. The RCC box of the underpass would be 59 metre long. Its approach towards the BRTS bus stop on 150-feet Ring Road would be 265.97 metre long, while the one towards Bedi village would be 194.93 metre. This underpass would be 18 metre wide and would have clear height of 5.50 metre.

Engineers said that one coming from BRTS bus stop would be able to take right or left turn or continue driving straight if he is driving on the surface level. The same liberty would be available to those coming from Jamnagar side or Rajkot city or Bedi village. Alternately, if one wants to continue drive only in straight direction, he will have the liberty to take the flyover bridge or the underpass.

The state government had made budgetary provision for this project last year.

Including the flyover, Patel launched 18 projects worth Rs 129.90 crore. These include construction of new school buildings, ward office building, cattle ponds, hawkers zone and paved roads of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. Besides other things, he also dedicated to public 108 government staff quarters constructed at the cost of Rs 20.40 crore and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) constructed for specially-abled built at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

