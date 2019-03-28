Gujarat: DCB yet to determine fuel that burnt TV journalist

Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), that is investigating the case of the mysterious death of journalist Chirag Patel, is yet to determine the inflammable fluid that burnt him. According to the police, his bike found a short distance away from his charred body, had its fuel tank down to reserve, indicating it was low on petrol.

The charred body of TV journalist Patel was found near a canal in Kathwada two weeks ago. Even as the police have got most of the forensic reports, chemical report – to determine the inflammable liquid used – is pending, crime branch ACP, B V Gohil told The Indian Express Wednesday.

“The petrol tank of the bike was found at reserve fuel capacity. The determination of the inflammable liquid may give us some leads,” Gohil said.

Hero Splendor bikes, one of which Patel owned, have a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and a reserve fuel capacity of one litre. “In a splendor bike, it is easy to draw out the fuel from a pipe attached underneath, simply by mouth suction. If the chemical report identifies the inflammable liquid as petrol, we can perhaps determine if the fuel from his bike was used. However, it is still difficult to determine if it is a suicide or murder. Lung residue shows carbon particles,” Gohil added.

Gohil further said toxicology (viscera) report is negative. “Nail residue report as well is normal. UV light scanning too, has borne no suspicious results in terms of blood traces or foreign particles. The phone continues to be missing, although we have scanned an area within a 1.5 to 2 kilometres radius.”

The crime branch now plans to speak with the family members within the next few days. Friends and colleagues have already been questioned, according to Gohil, and no irregularity has been observed.