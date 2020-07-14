Gujarat: Day after man assaulted at police check post, ‘unknown person’ booked

The victim has been identified as Junaid Khan Pathan, 23, a car mechanic. (File) The victim has been identified as Junaid Khan Pathan, 23, a car mechanic. (File)

A day after a 23-year-old man was assaulted at a police check post in Ahmedabad, leading to his admission to the Civil Hospital ICU, the police on Monday booked a case against an “unknown person appearing as police”.

The victim has been identified as Junaid Khan Pathan, 23, a car mechanic. According to the FIR lodged at Gaekwad Haveli police station, the incident occurred on Sunday. Junaid was driving a car with his friend Sohail when he was asked to stop near a police outpost by a man dressed in civil clothes. When Junaid tried to steer his car away from the check post, the accused man hit him on his head with a wooden stick. The FIR further states that due to the assault, Junaid lost control of his vehicle rammed into a divider.

On Sunday night, local residents of Jamalpur also staged a protest after a rumour had started that Junaid was not wearing a mask while driving. However, police have not yet revealed the reason why Junaid’s car was being stopped.

According to the family members of Junaid, after police initially refused to lodge an FIR in the matter, a protest was held on Monday at Jamalpur Darwaza which was headed by Congress corporator Shahnawaz.

Later on Monday night, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 324(causing hurt by deadly weapon) and 325 (causing grievous hurt) against an “unknown person dressed in civil, appearing as police.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Makrand Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) said, “we are investigating the case, we have the CCTV footage of the incident.”

