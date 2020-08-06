Gujarat: Dalit woman, son assaulted for ‘refusing to pick up cow carcass’

According to an FIR lodged at Mansa police station, the incident occurred in Rangpur village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar, when Ranjan Parmar (55) and Kuldeep Parmar (25), residents of Rangpur village, were assaulted by Sureshsinh Chavda. (Representational Image) According to an FIR lodged at Mansa police station, the incident occurred in Rangpur village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar, when Ranjan Parmar (55) and Kuldeep Parmar (25), residents of Rangpur village, were assaulted by Sureshsinh Chavda. (Representational Image)

A 55-year-old Dalit woman and her 25-year-old son were allegedly assaulted at a village in Mansa taluka of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, on August 2 and 3, when the son refused to pick up the carcass of a cow from the house of the accused.

Police had initially held the accused man in a prohibition case on August 3, when he was found in a drunken state after having allegedly assaulted the victims. However, Surehsinh Chavda got bail the next day and fled the village before police could nab him in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) case.

According to an FIR lodged at Mansa police station, the incident occurred in Rangpur village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar, when Ranjan Parmar (55) and Kuldeep Parmar (25), residents of Rangpur village, were assaulted by Sureshsinh Chavda.

An FIR was lodged against Chavda on August 3 under sections of the Prohibition Act. Another FIR was lodged against him on August 4 under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC sections 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insult and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Ranjan said Chavda reached her residence in a drunken state and started hurling casteist abuses. “He then started to assault me, after which my neighbours intervened and saved me,”she said.

