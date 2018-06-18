Gujarat: Dalit groom reaches bride’s home on horse under police protection in

Prashant Solanki rode a horse to reach bride’s home. Prashant Solanki rode a horse to reach bride’s home.

A marriage procession of a Dalit youth was carried out under police protection at Parsa village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar district on Sunday after some locals from upper-caste Darbar community objected to the groom riding a horse, and threatened them of dire consequences.

Police protection was sought by the groom, Prashant Solanki, a resident of Mehsana town, on reaching Parsa village, where he was scheduled to tie the knot with Varsha Parmar.

After reaching close to the village in a car, Prashant, who works at a dairy plant, was scheduled to reach the bride’s house on a horse with the wedding party and a DJ team accompanying him. “However, as soon as we reached the village, some 10-15 villagers, belonging to the Darbar community, threatened the person who had brought the horse. They threatened us saying that the groom cannot ride a horse because it is something which only “shoorvir” (courageous) like Darbars can do,” said Vipul Solanki, cousin of the groom.

The groom’s family called the police and sought protection. Police personnel were deployed at the village and the marriage procession was held under police protection.

“Some miscreants from the village belonging to Darbar community had threatened the wedding party. But, immediately police reached the spot. I also intervened in the matter as soon as I came to know, said Raju Patel, sarpanch of Parsa village.

“The person who had brought the horse with him ran away from the village after he was threat by the miscreants. But then, I myself arranged two horses for the groom and the procession was carried out with him riding a horse,” Patel added.

Confirming the incident, Mansa police said that no FIR has been registered in connection with the threat issued to the wedding party. “We provided the marriage party protection. The procession was carried out peacefully. The wedding has got over. So far, no FIR has been registered. If, anybody from the groom’s or bride’s family lodges a complaint, we will register it,” said Mansa Inspector P J Patel.

As the news of the incident spread rapidly on social media, Independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, took to Twitter to hit out the BJP government, saying that the incident has come to light just a day after Gujarat DGP stated that Dalits are safe in Gujarat.

