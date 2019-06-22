Gujarat: Prime accused in Dalit deputy sarpanch murder case arrested

The prime accused in the murder of a Dalit deputy sarpanch in Jalila village in Gujarat’s Botad district was arrested on Friday. Manji Solanki was beaten to death, allegedly by a group of upper caste men, on Wednesday.

Advertising

Botad SP Harshad Mehta said, “Till Thursday, we had arrested eight accused and today, we nabbed Zeeluaapa Khachar, the prime accused. All the accused are now in our custody.”

An eerie calm now prevails in Jalila village. A heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area. Multiple police teams have been deployed at the community centre, market and homes of the victim and the accused.

Mehta said the police deployment will continue till the situation demands. “Heavy protection will be provided on June 24, when a religious ceremony in memory of the deceased will be organised,” he added.